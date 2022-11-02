© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Floral arrangements will color an annual Rockford art exhibition

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
albert.jpg
Albert Riley Jr
/

Spring has passed but more flowers will blossom in an upcoming art event.

This is the sixth year that the Rockford Art Museum has presented Art in Bloom. Carrie Johnson is the curator and executive director of the museum. She said each year is a little different.

“Especially too when we've got floral designers that have been here from the beginning,” she said, “you can see how they're challenging themselves in different ways. But then you're getting kind of the fresh designers that are coming in.”

Johnson said the floral artists are given three weeks to come up with their design.

“We will give them a companion piece of artwork from the exhibition. And they have to go off of it,” Johnson explained. “So, it's not like they're coming in and going. I like that piece of artwork; I want to do something on that.”

The accompanying pieces come from the museum's Midwestern Biennial. Another component is Fashion in Bloom. Kelvin Candie of the High and Mighty brand will have fashions decorated with flowers from local florists.

A preview party takes place Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit starts 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 and wraps up Nov. 6. The fashion show takes place Nov. 5. More information can be found at rockfordartmuseum.org.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
