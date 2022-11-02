Floral arrangements will color an annual Rockford art exhibition

Spring has passed but more flowers will blossom in an upcoming art event.

This is the sixth year that the Rockford Art Museum has presented Art in Bloom. Carrie Johnson is the curator and executive director of the museum. She said each year is a little different.

“Especially too when we've got floral designers that have been here from the beginning,” she said, “you can see how they're challenging themselves in different ways. But then you're getting kind of the fresh designers that are coming in.”

Johnson said the floral artists are given three weeks to come up with their design.

“We will give them a companion piece of artwork from the exhibition. And they have to go off of it,” Johnson explained. “So, it's not like they're coming in and going. I like that piece of artwork; I want to do something on that.”

The accompanying pieces come from the museum's Midwestern Biennial. Another component is Fashion in Bloom. Kelvin Candie of the High and Mighty brand will have fashions decorated with flowers from local florists.

A preview party takes place Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit starts 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 and wraps up Nov. 6. The fashion show takes place Nov. 5. More information can be found at rockfordartmuseum.org.

