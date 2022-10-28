Perspective: The death of tribalism

I must admit, I can’t stand this time of year. Not only is the changing of the temperature a downer for all motorcycle enthusiasts like myself, but the final weeks leading up to the mid-term elections are concerning as well. The political campaign ads are becoming more visceral and misleading, all in the name of winning votes. Some of the ads I’ve seen this year are more about fear-mongering then presenting the candidate as someone who can be trusted to do what’s right for the people. What happened to presenting detailed goals with a detailed plan to achieve those goals?

Like most citizens, I have a particular leaning when it comes to my political view. What’s troubling to me is how deep political tribalism runs. When a particular party’s path, dogma, rhetoric, is followed simply because of the party, it may not be in the best interest of the greater good. Though I have a particular leaning, integrity will not allow me to support or co-sign; racism, misogyny, discrimination, empiric control, extremism, selective freedom or an interpretation of Christianity associated with nationalism.

Calling out wrong should be essential to all, no matter if you identify as a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. It seems like truth is no longer important nor is professionalism, nor simple etiquette. Last week during the Illinois gubernatorial debate, it was childish to see two extremely wealthy men talk over each other for the sake of establishing a dominant position.

Tribalism needs to die. Blind allegiance to a political party does not promote free or critical thinking, fact checking, or sensibility. That is a giant step towards the end of democracy in this nation.