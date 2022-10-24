Perspective: You are so... (fill in the blank)

Got a piece of paper and something to write with? Here’s a little exercise you might find interesting. This is going to be quick, so you’ll have to pay attention.

I’m going say ten words. You’ll get five seconds to write down the first thing that comes to mind when you hear each word. Don’t worry. Your answers are for you only.

America

Guns

Love

Fear

Freedom

Beautiful

Black

Illegal

Flag

Christian

You might be surprised by your first reactions. I’m betting that what you thought of first gives a pretty good hint of your perspective…and beliefs. Fact is, these words can mean very different things to different people. No wonder we’re having a hard time talking about them!

I’m Rick Brooks, and that’s my Perspective…so far.