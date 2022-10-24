© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: You are so... (fill in the blank)

Northern Public Radio | By Rick Brooks
Published October 24, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT
glenn-carstens-peters-RLw-UC03Gwc-unsplash.jpg
Glenn Carstens-Peters
/
Unsplash

Got a piece of paper and something to write with? Here’s a little exercise you might find interesting. This is going to be quick, so you’ll have to pay attention.

I’m going say ten words. You’ll get five seconds to write down the first thing that comes to mind when you hear each word. Don’t worry. Your answers are for you only.

  1. America
  2. Guns
  3. Love
  4. Fear
  5. Freedom
  6. Beautiful
  7. Black
  8. Illegal
  9. Flag
  10.  Christian

You might be surprised by your first reactions. I’m betting that what you thought of first gives a pretty good hint of your perspective…and beliefs. Fact is, these words can mean very different things to different people. No wonder we’re having a hard time talking about them!

I’m Rick Brooks, and that’s my Perspective…so far.

