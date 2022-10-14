A boot camp for your mind | Under Rocks podcast

Imagine a place nestled between forests and farms where people from around the world gather to sit in silence -- for ten days. We head to the Vipassana Meditation Center in the village of Pecatonica.

In WNIJ’s latest Under Rocks podcast, Dan Libman and Spencer Tritt meet up with the center’s Ginger Lightheart to check out what one follower calls “a boot camp for your mind.” They also hear from other Vipassana devotees about how this style of meditation has changed their lives.

