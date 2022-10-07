© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours
Get ready to hear from northern Illinois’ “prose pros." Poetically Yours airs Fridays during Here and Now at 12:31 and All Things Considered at 6:18 p.m. Hosted by WNIJ Arts Reporter Yvonne Boose, you will hear voices from northern Illinois poets as they share their words about the world around them. This weekly segment will give you a moment of pause and reflection as you wind down the week. If you would like to submit a poem for consideration, please send submissions to yboose@niu.edu

Poetically Yours - Nothing's for certain

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today we feature Pastor Kenneth Storck.

Storck graduated from Concordia Seminary in 1974 and was ordained into the ministry of the Catholic Church. He has a Master of Divinity Degree accredited by three seminaries. Stork has served congregations in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. He's married and has three daughters.

Here’s his poem “What I Know.”

As I grow old

I now sit and ponder

wondering about

all that I don’t know.

I don’t know:

If the butterfly effect is true

and the flapping of their wings

can change the course

of the universe.

I don’t know:

If our lives on this small speck

have any significance

in the billions of years

before and after us.

I don’t know:

If there is a here-after.

Will it be full of laughter?

Or if it at all

really matters.

I don’t know:

Why so many on this planet

live in poverty and distress

while I am

so blessed?

I don’t know:

if this life is random

and capricious

or has something

now to teach us.

I don’t know:

All the players on the stage

or how long the

curtain will be raised

for the next act.

I do know:

That I will not live forever

and therefore, I treasure

these precious moments

beneath the stars.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
