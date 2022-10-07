Poetically Yours - Nothing's for certain

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today we feature Pastor Kenneth Storck.

Storck graduated from Concordia Seminary in 1974 and was ordained into the ministry of the Catholic Church. He has a Master of Divinity Degree accredited by three seminaries. Stork has served congregations in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. He's married and has three daughters.

Here’s his poem “What I Know.”

As I grow old

I now sit and ponder

wondering about

all that I don’t know.

I don’t know:

If the butterfly effect is true

and the flapping of their wings

can change the course

of the universe.

I don’t know:

If our lives on this small speck

have any significance

in the billions of years

before and after us.

I don’t know:

If there is a here-after.

Will it be full of laughter?

Or if it at all

really matters.

I don’t know:

Why so many on this planet

live in poverty and distress

while I am

so blessed?

I don’t know:

if this life is random

and capricious

or has something

now to teach us.

I don’t know:

All the players on the stage

or how long the

curtain will be raised

for the next act.

I do know:

That I will not live forever

and therefore, I treasure

these precious moments

beneath the stars.