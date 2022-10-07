Perspective: Of good stock

My journey to find Dominican food took me to Chicago where I not only found what I was looking for, but also discovered several small Dominican businesses that support each other. After all, who better understands an immigrant's efforts than a fellow countryman?

The Dominican flag on the doors announces that a welcoming culture is present, and isn't that what is so magical about this country after all? An amalgam of cultures to choose from without undertaking a long journey.

Noticing that the businesses I visited seem to be in high demand, I couldn't help but wonder what they do to stay afloat? And it is not because I think they lack quality, but let's be honest, the big chains don't leave much room for small entrepreneurs.

...And then I thought, immigrants are made of good stock, they pick up their roots and cultivate them in new lands, without losing their essence. These entrepreneurs survive despite the challenges of today's economy, demonstrating their resilience. Striving to fulfill their dreams, they contribute to the country that has opened its doors to them.

Like hidden treasures in the cities, small minority businesses pass on their traditions from generation to generation, refusing to give up their roots because, as the Argentine poet Francisco Luis Bernárdez once said, "The flowering of the tree depends on what grows underground."