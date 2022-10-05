Perspective: But what if it rains?

"Let's go kayaking this weekend."

Said the wife. She loves to plan.

I say, "OK — if it doesn't rain."

"There ya go," she says, "Being negative."

And she's probably right. Seems like I'm always tossing a bit of shade across her sunshine.

You probably know bubbly, positive people. They like to say, "Hey, the glass is not half empty. It's half full.” OK, but I wonder about what's in the glass. It all comes down to how you look at things.

Listen. I believe in hope. I think people are kind and generous and good. Until they are not.

Ahhh, there it is. Casting doubt. Because I also think people have a dark side. And often the good person and the bad person are in the same person.

So why am I a doubter? Aways questioning. Maybe because of my career and what I'd call a learned philosophy. That philosophy being: The best way to prepare is to expect the worst.

It's like defensive driving. Expect that other driver to blow through the red light. I never trust a turn signal. That's my philosophy.

And as a reporter I learned there is more than one side to a story. And here's a twist: When others are chewing apart someone for something they said or did, I look for the positive.

(That guy who blew the red light may be rushing to an emergency room where a loved one is hurt badly.)

Bottom line: I can’t help it. It’s how my brain works.

Which is why I am blessed with a wife who pulls me into her sunshine.

And makes plans … that I end up enjoying.

If it doesn’t rain.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.