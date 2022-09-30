© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Grab a tent on your way out

Northern Public Radio | By Jim Kline
Published September 30, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
There comes a point in the life of adult children when they must have serious conversations with their parents regarding final wishes and arrangements. I had them with my own parents, though at the time I was reluctant to do so. But it was a necessary part of our relationship. My own son is finally able to have those conversations with me. But I wasn't quite prepared for the suggestion he gave me recently.

After watching six straight hours of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, I texted him and told him a simple 45-minute church service was fine with me.

“Dad,” he replied, “I was thinking ten minutes. Everybody eat. Fold your hands for prayer. He was a great camper. Amen. Thanks for coming. Grab a tent on your way out.”

It is a running joke among my family and friends that with my penchant for thrift stores and yard sales, my heirs could open a camping store with the gear I have acquired over the years. And the thought of others enjoying God's creation with items I had provided was a pleasant feeling. Still, I was happy he could talk about final plans, even if he was kidding.

At least, I think he was kidding.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.

Jim Kline
DeKalb County resident Jim Kline grew up in Genoa and earned a B.S. in Communications from the University of Illinois and an M.S. in Outdoor Teacher Education from Northern Illinois University.
