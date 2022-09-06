Submit Questions for the 17th Congressional District Candidates Forum

Please join us for a debate between the candidates running for Illinois' 17th Congressional District: Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorensen.

Submit questions here.

The event is from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Bradley University’s Hayden-Clark Alumni Center in the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook.

It's co-sponsored by: WCBU (Peoria Public Radio), WGLT, WNIJ, WVIK, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria, as well as these League chapters:

-- McLean County

-- McDonough County

-- Greater Rockford

-- Kewanee

-- Freeport

Watch the forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 on our Facebook page.

WNIJ's Yvonne Boose will be one of the event's moderators.