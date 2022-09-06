Submit Questions for the 17th Congressional District Candidates Forum
Please join us for a debate between the candidates running for Illinois' 17th Congressional District: Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorensen.
Submit questions here.
The event is from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Bradley University’s Hayden-Clark Alumni Center in the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria.
The event will be streamed live on Facebook.
It's co-sponsored by: WCBU (Peoria Public Radio), WGLT, WNIJ, WVIK, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria, as well as these League chapters:
-- McLean County
-- McDonough County
-- Greater Rockford
-- Kewanee
-- Freeport
Watch the forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 on our Facebook page.
WNIJ's Yvonne Boose will be one of the event's moderators.