Perspective: Turning baggage into luggage

We all have baggage.

We carry it with us wherever we go.

But let's call it luggage. Baggage sounds like something you drag, like a burden. Luggage is packed with essentials and carried with purpose.

What gets packed into our bag is both positive and negative. Joys, hopes and dreams, and also plenty of sorrow and suffering.

A mixed bag, as they say.

As we get older that bag we carry gets much heavier. Because it's full of sorrow and loss. The kind you want to keep because we never let go of family and close friends. It's not a burden to be unpacked. It's the story of life. We carry it to the end.

When we are young our parents and family pack our bags ... with education, pride, respect, and much more.

Then we toss in lessons we learn, plans for our future, more pride and probably shame, and hope over failure. And who does the packing becomes very important.

I think it’s wise to open our bag now and then. Take a close look at what we tote around. Maybe start tossing what does not belong.

I’d start with guilt or shame. And especially anger. It stains everything you carry.

Perhaps it’s time to forgive others — and yourself — for things you wish had never happened.

Find the stuff that was not packed by you and ask, "Do I need this?"

Turn your baggage into luggage, and pack for the journey that remains.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.