WNIJ News

Perspective: Turning baggage into luggage

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
We all have baggage.

We carry it with us wherever we go.

But let's call it luggage. Baggage sounds like something you drag, like a burden. Luggage is packed with essentials and carried with purpose.

What gets packed into our bag is both positive and negative. Joys, hopes and dreams, and also plenty of sorrow and suffering.

A mixed bag, as they say.

As we get older that bag we carry gets much heavier. Because it's full of sorrow and loss. The kind you want to keep because we never let go of family and close friends. It's not a burden to be unpacked. It's the story of life. We carry it to the end.

When we are young our parents and family pack our bags ... with education, pride, respect, and much more.

Then we toss in lessons we learn, plans for our future, more pride and probably shame, and hope over failure. And who does the packing becomes very important.

I think it’s wise to open our bag now and then. Take a close look at what we tote around. Maybe start tossing what does not belong.

I’d start with guilt or shame. And especially anger. It stains everything you carry.

Perhaps it’s time to forgive others — and yourself — for things you wish had never happened.

Find the stuff that was not packed by you and ask, "Do I need this?"

Turn your baggage into luggage, and pack for the journey that remains.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
