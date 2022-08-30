Perspective: 'Til they meet again

I’ve been a one dog or one cat person - except for a while in the smoke-filled ‘70’s when my roommate brought her 5 cats to join my one in our little apartment. Their vet visits taking precedence, of course, over our healthcare until my roommate contracted encephalitis and we each moved back home to our parents.

Since then I’ve rarely been without a solo cat, but only recently have I had to make the decision of euthanasia. My cat and I were growing older together just like my sister and her solo dog several states away. Now during the course of a few weeks we’ve each had to make that impossible call to the vet.

A while back another Perspectives writer shared how he and his family found a veterinarian who came to their home to help them say goodbye to their dog. I’m thankful to him for making this service known to me. These are special vets who make the transition as gentle and peaceful as possible in familiar surrounds.

My sister’s dog and my cat met many years ago and it wasn’t exactly friendly. But now one of the ways I escape the emptiness is to imagine my piano playing, leash walking, amazing Graysie and Lola, my sister’s beach combing, rescue Shih Tzu, who thought she was a St. Bernard, traveling the next realm together - with no leashes. Friends at last.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.