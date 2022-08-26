DeKalb man sentenced to three years for bringing undocumented workers to U.S.

A DeKalb resident was sentenced to three years in federal prison for bringing undocumented workers to the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain. U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard imposed the sentence on Luis Alfredo Delacruz, 53, after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.

Delacruz admitted in a plea agreement earlier this year that on Nov. 1, 2015, he knowingly brought an undocumented worker to the U.S. to work at Delacruz’s business, Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, Ill.

Delacruz admitted that he paid a smuggling fee to another individual to bring the worker into the country.

Once the worker started working for Delacruz’s business, Delacruz deducted the smuggling fee from the worker’s paychecks, referring to it as an “employee loan repayment.”

Investigating agents who executed a search warrant at Delacruz’s business found in a desk drawer fraudulent identification documents for an additional ten undocumented workers. In all,

2 Delacruz admitted that he smuggled at least two people into the U.S. on at least four separate occasions.

