Aurora's art festival is spilling into a new territory

A northern Illinois art festival is back for its 12th year Saturday Aug. 27, but the growth of the fair has pushed organizers to expand its territory.

Marissa Amoni is the manager of Aurora Downtown. Artists are usually lined up and down Water Street Mall for the Alley Art Festival. Amoni said it’s expanding to Downer Place, which is adjacent to the mall.

“We've really grown over the last dozen years. We have so many local artists, our arts and culture scene is just booming,” Amoni said. “So, we're excited to welcome more artists this year as well as food trucks and live music.”

Amoni said this year will also feature a nonprofit section so that the community can learn about services that are available to them.

The festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Maps are available at auroradowntown.org.