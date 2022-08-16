IDPH issues new COVID guidelines for K-12 schools

COVID precautions in schools may look different this year, under new guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education have issued new COVID guidelines for K-12 schools, based on updated guidance from the CDC.

The new guidelines indicate masking requirements should be based on community transmission levels, recommending universal masking when COVID rates are high. Currently, the majority of the southern Illinois region is considered to be at medium or high levels of transmission.

The update guidance also eases physical distancing and quarantine requirements. Students who show symptoms of COVID should still stay home and follow guidance from their local health department. Schools are encouraged to continue to follow hygiene and cleaning protocols and update their ventilation systems. ISBE says schools are required to provide remote learning options for those under quarantine by their local public health department.

Copyright 2022 WSIU Public Radio. To see more, visit WSIU Public Radio.