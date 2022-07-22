© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours - Remembering the things we used to do

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.

Slaney lives in Aurora and is a member of the Aurora poetry group, A-Town Poetics. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd. during National Poetry Month. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker. Today she shares her poem “Youth Run Swiftly.”

A break from writing,

looking out on the snow scape and youth running.

Watching . They run swiftly across the snowy commons,

up and down over the small hills,

renewing my spirit. I feel my youth again;

dancing, leaping, breathing deeply.

Magical things our brains and emotions.

Bodies that sit can be reborn by watching youth running.

A kinesthetic miracle.

Past the snow laden pine branches

And the bushes thick with white, soon to burst with green.

Another deep breath and they return.

Back and forth they run, racing, flying over the white expanse.

My body remembers leaping and flying, and in my youth,

running swiftly.

I run with them.

They give me life, these young ones

And strength

And hope.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose