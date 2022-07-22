Poetically Yours - Remembering the things we used to do

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.

Slaney lives in Aurora and is a member of the Aurora poetry group, A-Town Poetics. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd. during National Poetry Month. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker. Today she shares her poem “Youth Run Swiftly.”

A break from writing,

looking out on the snow scape and youth running.

Watching . They run swiftly across the snowy commons,

up and down over the small hills,

renewing my spirit. I feel my youth again;

dancing, leaping, breathing deeply.

Magical things our brains and emotions.

Bodies that sit can be reborn by watching youth running.

A kinesthetic miracle.

Past the snow laden pine branches

And the bushes thick with white, soon to burst with green.

Another deep breath and they return.

Back and forth they run, racing, flying over the white expanse.

My body remembers leaping and flying, and in my youth,

running swiftly.

I run with them.

They give me life, these young ones

And strength

And hope.