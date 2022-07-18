© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: Summer is the time for learning

Northern Public Radio | By Don Gillingham
Published July 18, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT
mick-haupt-pqYVbw4xrFU-unsplash.jpg
Mick Haupt
/
Unsplash

Summer is not the time to take a break from learning.

Opportunities for learning do not sleep in the warm months. They do not fade with the years. They do not disappear when we ignore them.

In all the days of our lives, me must recognize the need to learn. We must seize opportunities for growth that arise from challenges in our lives or from a desire to expand our knowledge base.

Children of all ages should be challenged to accept the value of establishing learning goals and measuring success. Here are the three simple questions to ask of every person at the completion of every step in every educational journey. 1. What do I know? 2. What can I now do? 3. What have I experienced?

Think about each element:

Do I have new knowledge, how many things do I now understand, what facts can I quote, what data have I internalized, what have I learned about myself?

Can I use the new knowledge to create solutions to problems? Can I use a new skill for enjoyment?

Finally, how has opening myself to new experiences developed new insights and impacted my opinions?

The key to lifelong learning is to see the big picture, establish expected outcomes and debrief the lessons of each experience. When the summer fun fades the learning will be added to the lives of those who cultivate the process.

Tags

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesDon Gillingham
Don Gillingham
Don has recently retired after 45 years in Lutheran Education. He has been on a “listening tour” in 2022, and shares his observations on his Facebook page.
See stories by Don Gillingham