Perspective: Don't bug me

Don’t let this get around, but I’ve got ants.

It was when I saw that one of them had the audacity to crawl out of my sugar bowl, that I decided that my little ant bait stations weren’t working and I would have to call in the big guns. And so I did.

What made matters worse is that I am hosting a party in a few weeks. Nobody wants an indoor picnic complete with ants to make an appearance.

Dan the exterminator came and assessed the situation. I told him about the sugar bowl incident. “Oh my goodness!” He exclaimed. I also told them that since this morning, I haven’t seen any. They are hiding because they knew he was coming. Dan gets down on his hands and knees to squirt the bait into the crevices. He tells me that this should work, but if it doesn’t, I should call him back out again. He says that I should give it two to three weeks.

Time passed. The crafty little buggers are still here. I found two dead ones in my powdered sugar shaker. They must have crawled in through the holes in the top. I couldn’t believe it. I called Dan back again. “Sometimes, they are very picky about what they eat.” He said as he chose a different bait than last time. Figures that I would get the ones with the advanced palate. I wonder how long this buffet will last…

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.