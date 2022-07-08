Voters say 'no' to small school district consolidation

DeKalb and LaSalle County residents voted NOT to consolidate two small school districts in the June 28th election.

Somonauk and Leland both face challenges like limited resources, high costs, and teacher shortages. Leaders from both districts believed combining the districts could be a solution.

“The votes were very, very close. It has to pass in both communities by a majority. It passed in Leland but it did not pass in Somonauk. We were disappointed in that,” said Claire Anderson, president of the Leland school board. “I was slightly surprised. I think we were more surprised about the extreme voter turnout. That shows that everybody has a vested interest in it and showed that they cared.”

She said Somonauk voters voiced concern about transportation changes included in the plan. Younger students would be bused seven miles to Leland and then high schoolers to Somonauk.

Anderson also thinks the way the referendum was worded could have made voters think there would be a tax hike associated with the consolidation, but she says that’s not the case.

The districts already work together quite a bit. They share sports teams, food service, agriculture classes, and a teacher who splits time between the schools. She says district leaders have grown closer during this process and that the collaboration will continue.

