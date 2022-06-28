In defeat, Irvin says GOP must be a party of 'policies, not personalities'

In his concession speech on Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin wished Darren Bailey well as the Republican nominee for Illinois Governor.

Bailey — who won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump — handily won the Republican nomination in a crowded field for governor.

Irvin says the Republican Party must work to dispel hate and bigotry.

“We will understand that the Republican Party must be a party of policies, not personalities," Irvin said. "We will discover that civil debate is the cornerstone of a strong Republic. And even though we may disagree, we are still countrymen and hurting and threatening one another is unpatriotic.”

Irvin's $50 million dollar campaign was bankrolled by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin. In a statement, Griffin says Irvin was the right candidate to support because the Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars to boost Bailey’s campaign under the premise that Bailey will be easier to beat in November.

