Poetically Yours - Juneteenth

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.

Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence.

Today he shares his poem “When You Say Juneteenth.”

We celebrate Juneteenth

officially now, across this

nation. We, people of

African descent

had been waiting,

had been anticipating.

We are the descendants

of the Black Texans who

one day found themselves

free after the North claimed

victory after Abraham Lincoln

signed the Emancipation

Proclamation. We wear red,

black, and green to remember;

we enter the coming days

giving thanks and praise

to whom this country once

enslaved. In our communities,

we claim joy and unity,

togetherness, stories, the glory

of being Black people.

We are celebrating freedom

that was long fought for.

We are celebrating a liberation

our ancestors have died for. Imagine

being in bondage in Galveston, Texas

in the 1860s and learning that you are

now free.

Imagine what that experience has done

for the psyche of you, me. After Juneteenth

became a nationally recognized holiday

the conversations, the research began.

Juneteenth was new to many, but not

to the people of the sun! We can drum,

we can sing, we can gather, we can

celebrate - but overall, most of us are

still in the same state of poverty,

of mass incarceration, of injustice,

of inequity.

We are not free until we all are collectively.

We have traveled a long road, we are the

darker hue who still survive, let the future

be the light we can see in one another’s eyes,

let the consciousness of the United States rise

to levels never witnessed before, and may we

one day see people in bondage no more.

May the youth continue to learn,

be able to open their history books

and see pages documenting such an

important date because learning our history,

our culture is how we relate, how we avoid

making the same mistakes!

When you say Juneteenth, you are

giving praise to the spirits of the slaves

whose names and spirits were engraved

when this country was made.

© Christopher D. Sims

All rights reserved

June 14th, 2022