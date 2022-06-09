Perspective: Together, we can find solutions to our epidemic of violence

As a mother, grandmother, wife and concerned citizen I am appalled by the epidemic of gun violence gripping our community, in fact our country. No matter where you live, shop or relax you are exposed to gun violence daily. Our children are particularly at risk. We are seeing children as young as 13, 14 and 15 being arrested for having guns according to the Mayor’s State of the City address.

I for one am tired of reading of shootings and people maimed and killed in our community. It is time we all step up to the plate and together stop this epidemic. Law enforcement cannot be successful without community support. Support not just verbally but in meaningful actionable ways. As a community ,we need to work with law enforcement.

As a first step toward this goal, The League of Women Voters of Greater is hosting a Gun Violence Prevention forum on Tuesday, June 14 from 6-8 PM at Second/First Church, 318 N. Church Street.

Our panelists will be: Mayor Tom McNamara; Winnebago Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli; Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Director of Mayor’s Office on Community Violence Prevention; Marlena Dokken, Director of Chairman’s Office of Criminal Justice Iniatives; Carla Redd, Chief of Police for Rockford; J Hanley State’s Attorney; and State Representative Maurice West.

Come hear what our leaders are doing to address this problem.

There will be time for Q&A and for attendees to come up with community driven actions that can be implemented.

Please join us. Together we can find solutions to this community epidemic.

I'm Jo Minor and that is my Perspective.

