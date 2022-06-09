"March For Our Lives" rally coming to DeKalb

A “March For Our Lives” is coming to DeKalb on June 11. The marches will be held all across the country to call for more gun safety laws in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

Renae Lindenmayer is a co-organizer of the March For Our Lives DeKalb event.

“We cannot continue living like this, this is not acceptable," she said. "Our kids don't deserve to live like this, and our kids most certainly don't need to die like this.”

Lindenmayer has a child who was in Kindergarten last year. She remembers her daughter coming home to tell her about hiding in a snack closet during an active shooter drill.

“This isn't a political debate. This isn't left or right. This is a public health crisis. And if we can't all get on board to protect our schools and protect the students and staff members, we've got a lot of work to do as a community," said Lindenmayer.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. Residents will march on Sycamore Road from Hopkins to Greenwood Acres Drive and back.

There will be speeches from Northern Illinois University student activists, the DeKalb Teachers Union President Mary Lynn Buckner, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes and police chief David Byrd.

On June 8, the House of Representatives passed a series of new gun safety regulations. But the legislative package is unlikely to pass in the Senate.

