WNIJ News

Missing Northern Illinois University student found dead

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published June 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT
download (47).jpg

A Northern Illinois University student reported missing since Sunday, has been found dead.

NIU student Latif Adeboyejo was found dead in a parking lot near campus on Tuesday. Adeboyejo, a Chicago native, was 21 years old.

The DeKalb Police say Adeboyejo suffered a gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered from the vehicle. Police are currently investigating Adeboyejo's death.

He’s the second Northern Illinois student to be found dead on or near campus this year. In February, NIU student Tyler Madison was found in a campus art building after dying due to a heart condition.

NIU counseling and consultation services are open on weekdays from 8-4 for students and staff who need support.

Northern Illinois University NIU DeKalb Police
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
