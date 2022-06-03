Perspective: Our children deserve more from us

As I work to process the heartbreaking news from Uvalde, Texas – just the latest incident of unimaginable violence taking place in our schools, supermarkets, churches and other gathering places – I cannot help but think about the youngest among us.

The cycle of response has begun, from urgency to anger to analysis to blame to denial and finally to acceptance – but with little, or most likely, no change or legislative action.

Many will express their “thoughts and prayers,” but those are clearly not enough, no matter how genuine the sentiment.

I am reminded of Nelson Mandela’s words – “The true character of society is revealed in how it treats its children.” – and I ask you: What is the true character of our society? How are we treating our children?

As someone who has devoted my life to education, and to preparing educators, I know that we can and must improve how we care for, and protect, our children.

Before the June 28 primary and the fall general election, I urge us to support candidates who will invest in and protect our children’s safety, development, and opportunities. Candidates who will increase access to health care, including mental health, preschool for all, equitable access for higher education, reduction of poverty and, yes, sensible gun reform.

Together, thinking of our children, we can change the narrative.

Together, thinking of our children, we can affirm our society’s character by treating our children with the dignity and care they deserve as our nation’s hope and future.

I’m Laurie Elish-Piper and that’s my perspective.