© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: The genuine meaning of Memorial Day

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT
laurentiu-iordache-qstGMhWuORE-unsplash.jpg
Unsplash

Next Monday is Memorial Day, an almost unique holiday for us. We do not celebrate with joy; rather, we honor fallen soldiers with wistful sadness in our hearts. Part of that sadness stems from the fact that so many of us know, or knew, some of those we honor.

We honor those brave men and women who gave what Lincoln termed “the last full measure of devotion.” We honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country—or rather, for us. Given what they did, mere words seem inadequate.

We honor those who died giving birth to our country. We honor those who preserved the Union and ended what Lincoln labeled “the scourge of slavery.” Included as honorees are the Black soldiers who were fighting to make this country their country.

We honor those who fell in two world wars, wars fought for at least partially altruistic reasons. Among those we honor are the Japanese Americans who in World War II formed one of the most decorated combat units, while many of their family members languished in detention centers here at home.

We honor those who fell in Korea and Vietnam, while most of us simply went about our business here at home. We honor those who today still fight the long, lonely twilight war against terrorism.

What is a common theme in all these acts of heroism? In an old war novel an admiral, witnessing extraordinary heroism, wonders, “Where do we find such men?” Today, equally awestruck, we ask, “Where do we find such men and women?”

I’m Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ News Bob EvansWNIJ Perspectives
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
See stories by Bob Evans