Where to find your free Arbor Day tree

Friday is Arbor Day, and there’s lots of options if you’re in the market for a free tree.

There are several events around Rockford promising free native tree saplings to take home and plant. Joni Denker with the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens says to be sure to come early while supply lasts.

“From nine to noon at Nicholas conservatory, we are giving away free oak trees," said Denker. "We will have Red Oak, Burr Oak and Swamp White Oak.”

The event is being held in partnership with the Rockford Park District, and will distribute a total of 225 trees provided by Living Lands & Waters organization as part of their Million Trees Project. Klehm Arboretum and the city of Rockford are hosting their own respective tree giveaways as well.

Opportunities to get a free tree include:

Friday, April 29th

Rockford Park District

Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens Parking Lot

9am - 12pm (or while supplies last)

Available Free Trees:

Red Oak, Swamp White Oak, and Bur Oak

Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden

2715 S Main St

9am - 3pm (or while supplies last)

Available Free Trees:

Red Oak, Swamp White Oak, Bur Oak, and Chinese Dogwood

Saturday, April 30

City of Rockford

Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 3301 Corbridge Lane

9am - 11am (or while supplies last)

Limit one per person. Available Free Trees:

Catalpa, Burr Oak, Red Oak, Ohio Buckeye, Blue Beech, Bald Cypress, Sweetbay Magnolia, Yellow Birch, Tulip Tree

