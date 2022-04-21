© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: The 'new normal' isn't new forever

Northern Public Radio | By Suzanne Degges-White
Published April 21, 2022 at 3:05 AM CDT
welcome back.jpg
Unsplash/Pixlr

We hear a lot about “the great resignation” and scary statistics about the number of people planning to quit their jobs. Forty-one percent of the population is one estimate I’ve heard. Look around your office, that means that about half the folks currently there are wishing they were somewhere else –- and that might include you!

We were warned to prepare for the “new normal,” and while many were able to craft their work schedules to allow some working-from-home time; swap out “business casual” wardrobes for more “casual” and less “business” even in the office, and gain a greater sense of control for how and where they do their job, many now realize that we are still having to “do that job.”

That’s the problem with anything that we build up to be “new and improved.” Nothing stays “new” forever. The pandemic shook up the world as we knew it, and now that the dust is beginning to settle, we may be feeling more lackluster about the grinding routines of our lives as we reflect on the heightened emotions we experienced back when #PandemicLife was still #Fresh.

We still are dealing with spreadsheets and budgets; databases and missing data; documents and revisions; and tracking down signatures by deadlines to keep the cogs in the machine turning.

The pandemic felt akin to suspended animation and as the world started turning again, it’s as if we moved from one liminal space into another. But bear in mind that “creating the future you want” may be as simple as “crafting the now” to better suit your needs. The grass isn’t always greener and the thrill of #NewJob doesn’t last forever.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesSuzanne Degges-White
Suzanne Degges-White
Chair and Professor - NIU counseling and higher education
See stories by Suzanne Degges-White