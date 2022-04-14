Perspective: Lies my selfies told me

The philosopher and novelist Iris Murdoch once said that “we make pictures of ourselves and then come to resemble them.” She died before we had phones that double or triple as cameras. We now live in the Age of the Selfie.

But not all photos are selfies. Not long ago I saw a photo of myself in my high school yearbook. I was repulsed. I saw an adolescent for whom the most important things were high school football and the rock band Herman’s Hermits.

But then the other day I saw a recent selfie of myself. Who on Earth was that old man? Since then, I’ve looked at lots of photos of myself to see if any of them resemble who I know myself to be. None of them did.

So my advice in this era of incessant selfies is: Don’t worry. None of these images is really you. They’re just a gang of pixels that has lost its way and needs to be prosecuted.

