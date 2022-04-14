© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: Lies my selfies told me

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published April 14, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT
The philosopher and novelist Iris Murdoch once said that “we make pictures of ourselves and then come to resemble them.” She died before we had phones that double or triple as cameras. We now live in the Age of the Selfie.

But not all photos are selfies. Not long ago I saw a photo of myself in my high school yearbook. I was repulsed. I saw an adolescent for whom the most important things were high school football and the rock band Herman’s Hermits.

But then the other day I saw a recent selfie of myself. Who on Earth was that old man? Since then, I’ve looked at lots of photos of myself to see if any of them resemble who I know myself to be. None of them did.

So my advice in this era of incessant selfies is: Don’t worry. None of these images is really you. They’re just a gang of pixels that has lost its way and needs to be prosecuted.

I’m Tom McBride. That’s my Perspective.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
