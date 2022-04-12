Perspective: Feet of clay

My son once told me that he'd had it too easy growing up. He thought he didn't suffer enough.

Perhaps he's right. Our mistakes and failures are just as important as our trophies.

We all have exuberant highs but also painful lows in our life. Understanding this is important.

In November the singer Adele shared some candid moments in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. Adele has turned the highs and many lows of her life into powerful songs.

She said she is guided now by this thought: "If you're not feeling everything, you're missing everything.”

That says a lot about how we stumble through life. All the missteps are important. They teach us we are human and not perfect.

Now, let me share some lines from the movie "Eternals," about superheroes with a mission to protect the Earth. One of the heroes, Druig, has the ability to control minds and thus actions.

He says, " ... I thought about taking over the minds of every human on this planet. Violence, fear, greed, all gone."

"Why didn't you?" he was asked.

"Because without their flaws, they wouldn't be human," he replied.

Humanity is about so much more than the violence, greed and fear that Druig saw. To protect the light and hope and love and give it purpose, he had to allow the dark.

The point is, we trudge through life on feet of clay.

Accept it. Understand it. And learn from it.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective