© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: Feet of clay

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published April 12, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT
feet.jpg
Matt Seymour
/
Unsplash

My son once told me that he'd had it too easy growing up. He thought he didn't suffer enough.

Perhaps he's right. Our mistakes and failures are just as important as our trophies.

We all have exuberant highs but also painful lows in our life. Understanding this is important.

In November the singer Adele shared some candid moments in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. Adele has turned the highs and many lows of her life into powerful songs.

She said she is guided now by this thought: "If you're not feeling everything, you're missing everything.”

That says a lot about how we stumble through life. All the missteps are important. They teach us we are human and not perfect.

Now, let me share some lines from the movie "Eternals," about superheroes with a mission to protect the Earth. One of the heroes, Druig, has the ability to control minds and thus actions.

He says, " ... I thought about taking over the minds of every human on this planet. Violence, fear, greed, all gone."

"Why didn't you?" he was asked.

"Because without their flaws, they wouldn't be human," he replied.

Humanity is about so much more than the violence, greed and fear that Druig saw. To protect the light and hope and love and give it purpose, he had to allow the dark.

The point is, we trudge through life on feet of clay.

Accept it. Understand it. And learn from it.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective

Tags

WNIJ News Lonny CainWNIJ Perspectives
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain