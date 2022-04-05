© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: Will the State of Illinois 'Invest in Kids?'

Northern Public Radio | By Don Gillingham
Published April 5, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT
choice.jpg
Vladislav Babienko
/
Unsplash

Our lives are richer when we have choices. Our choices can be elevated if we know the desired outcome. And we can only make choices when we have options.

All across the nation, parents are seeking choice in their child’s education. This should be considered a positive movement.

A parent’s desired outcome should be influential when a family chooses a school. Traditional public schools, magnet schools, private and parochial schools, home schools and schools that blend on-site and remote learning all can meet the wants and needs of parents.

The process of choosing the right school is an investment of time, talent, and treasure and should be based on the desired outcome. When choosing a school, parents should take time to learn about the school's Core Values. An environment that feeds a particular student’s talents and encourages their curiosity will look different for different kids.

Teaching styles and the “scope and sequence” of a well-ordered curriculum matter. The investment that parents make finding the right school for their child will bring a meaningful return on their investment.

Too often the best school of choice may require a financial investment beyond a family’s budget. For years churches and generous donors have supported the budgets of nonpublic schools and provided scholarships for kids.

The State of Illinois has created a program that facilitates parents' ability to choose a school. The Invest in Kids initiative offers scholarships to parents who are choosing a tuition-based school for their child.

As parents gather information about all their options, I thank the State for a program that presents parents with more choices.

Tags

WNIJ News IllinoisDon Gillingham
Don Gillingham
Don has recently retired after 45 years in Lutheran Education. He has been on a “listening tour” in 2022, and shares his observations on his Facebook page.
See stories by Don Gillingham