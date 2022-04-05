Perspective: Will the State of Illinois 'Invest in Kids?'

Our lives are richer when we have choices. Our choices can be elevated if we know the desired outcome. And we can only make choices when we have options.

All across the nation, parents are seeking choice in their child’s education. This should be considered a positive movement.

A parent’s desired outcome should be influential when a family chooses a school. Traditional public schools, magnet schools, private and parochial schools, home schools and schools that blend on-site and remote learning all can meet the wants and needs of parents.

The process of choosing the right school is an investment of time, talent, and treasure and should be based on the desired outcome. When choosing a school, parents should take time to learn about the school's Core Values. An environment that feeds a particular student’s talents and encourages their curiosity will look different for different kids.

Teaching styles and the “scope and sequence” of a well-ordered curriculum matter. The investment that parents make finding the right school for their child will bring a meaningful return on their investment.

Too often the best school of choice may require a financial investment beyond a family’s budget. For years churches and generous donors have supported the budgets of nonpublic schools and provided scholarships for kids.

The State of Illinois has created a program that facilitates parents' ability to choose a school. The Invest in Kids initiative offers scholarships to parents who are choosing a tuition-based school for their child.

As parents gather information about all their options, I thank the State for a program that presents parents with more choices.