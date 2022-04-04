© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: World hunger requires a big shift in American agriculture

Northern Public Radio | By Scott Summers
Published April 4, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
lettuce
Marcus Winkler
/
Unsplash

It’s time for a wholesale rethinking – and restructuring – of agricultural policy in the United States.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, between 720 and 811 million people worldwide faced hunger during 2020. Beyond hunger, nearly one in three people across the globe did not have access to adequate food.

Bloomberg reports that 41% of agricultural land in the contiguous United States is used for grazing and animal feed. About one-third of corn production goes to ethanol for blending into gasoline.

I believe that we now should shift much of our animal feed and ethanol production to direct human needs – grains, legumes, and oilseeds in particular.

We have exceptional cropland. We have outstanding farmers who regularly produce bountiful harvests. So let us now turn our talents to feeding more of the world. There is no higher calling.

Tags

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesScott Summers
Scott Summers
Scott Summers is a McHenry County attorney. Find his blogs through Twitter: @SummersTimes1.
See stories by Scott Summers