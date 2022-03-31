© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: It's time for a new social realignment

Northern Public Radio | By Connie Seraphine
Published March 31, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
realign.jpg
Pixabay, Pixlr

I struggle to find hope in this time of significant upheavals; where democracy is threatened; where might makes right; where politicians align to their parties, not their constituents; where telling lies and spreading misinformation maintains one’s power; and where drug overdoses, violence against minorities, suicides, and abject hunger are all too prevalent.

During this Lenten season, I am focusing on repentance, not only my personal actions or inactions, but the broader, less obvious preoccupations that capture my mind and emotions. Often fueled by media, they distract me from desiring a deeper relationship with my Maker who calls us to live an active faith in the world.

I’m meditating about a cosmic process which seems underway in the daily reports of chaos. It’s a process of change where the status quo is disappearing, followed by a period of great disorder, but which makes possible a reordering and a realignment of society. A spiritual mentor of mine explains, “If there’s any hope that this chaos might birth new opportunities, each of us has to participate in this great realignment. We need to orient our minds, our time, our money, and especially our hopes toward what we most value.”

Honesty, compassion, and respect for other’s opinions I value. Holding a hope for a new “realignment,” I am also trying to orient my time and resources to people, organizations and political commitments that move toward lasting peace and true justice in our troubled world.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my realignment perspective.

