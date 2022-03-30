Perspective: Money for wars, but can't feed the poor

Tupac Shakur was a popular hip-hop artist in the early and mid-90s. While his behavior outside of music was questionable at best, his poetic and prophetic gift was not. Born to parents engaged in the Black Panther Party, he was raised with a lens towards justice. Now his lyrics are studied at universities around this land. In 1993 he released a song entitled “Keep Ya Head Up,” which was a brilliant ode to women. One of the lyrics in that song needs to be illuminated 30 years later, as we are witnessing Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Tupac wrote, “They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor”

According to the New York Times, Congress approved $13.6 billion in emergency spending for Ukraine. The money will be used for weapons and military supplies. It also covers the deployment of US troops to Europe and money for domestic agencies to enforce sanctions. In no way am I suggesting we shouldn’t support the Ukrainians as they valiantly defend their freedom and land. I am suggesting we engage the validity of Tupac’s words. When it’s time for war our government can always find the financial resources needed. When Universal Healthcare is discussed or eliminating student loan debt, the response is usually, “How are we going to pay for that?” So we have money to take life, but no money to sustain life.

While people in the US are not dealing with the tyrannical behavior of Vladimir Putin, many are dying because they don’t have access to healthcare, healthy food, and housing. In addition, a large percentage of Americans can’t move up socially because of the crippling weight of government-subsidized student loans. As a nation let’s find the finances to free Americans who are suffering mentally, physically, and financially since the money is theirs anyway.