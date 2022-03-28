© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: We are all spuddlers

Northern Public Radio | By Frances Jaeger
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT
to-do-g78a491d5d_1920.jpg
Stocksnap
/
Pixabay

In my Facebook feed a wonderful post appeared -- The word of the day is “spuddle” (17th century): to work ineffectively; to be extremely busy whilst achieving absolutely nothing. It is time to reintroduce spuddling to our vocabulary because we are all spuddlers now.

Certain tasks push me toward spuddling. In between answering emails, I will pop down to the basement to put in a load of laundry. A pile of towels needs folding, and after I put those in the linen closet, I refill the bathroom soap dispensers. Then I go to the kitchen to pour myself another cup of coffee. As I return the milk to the fridge, I notice we are on our last gallon. I add milk to the shopping list, only to realize that the mail pile has gotten out of control. I toss some junk mail in the recycling bin and pay the gas bill. Returning to my home office, I realize that my email account has timed out. I had only planned on being away a few minutes! I am answering emails when the washing machine beeps. I move the clothes to the dryer, put in a new load, and fold some socks. I return to my home office and correct some quizzes. My work station really needs some tidying, but there are so many items on today's to do list!

And so I spuddle on! Do you spuddle too?

I'm Frances Jaeger, and this is my Perspective.

Tags

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesFrances Jaeger
Frances Jaeger
Frances Jaeger is an associate professor of Spanish at Northern Illinois University. Her research interests include Latin American contemporary poetry as well as Caribbean and Central American literature.
See stories by Frances Jaeger