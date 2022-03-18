© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: The silver bullet approach

Northern Public Radio | By Francisco Solares-Larrave
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ingenuity is the most impressive trait of American culture. When there's a problem the Americans will figure out how to solve it. They designed the best way to assemble cars. The Panama Canal? American engineering. They built the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, and the skyscrapers in Chicago and New York. And in Illinois some daring designer found a way to reverse the flow of the Chicago River. The mentality of "thinking-outside-the-box" has given us television, car starters and home computers.

This approach did not transfer well to other situations. Abortion, immigration, gun regulation, the drug crisis, the healthcare system, the antivaxxers effect on the pandemic… and the pandemic itself. Most people offer single-fix or silver-bullet solutions that ignore the complexity of these circumstances. They sound easy and quick, so we are too ready to believe they're effective.

But the problems our nation faces right now cannot be solved with a sleight of hand or a new president. They require complex processes that take planning and time, just like designing and building a skyscraper or sending a ship to space. Overcoming our impatience is the key to solve our current dilemmas. Only then will we be able to leave the world a better place, just like previous generations wanted to do.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective.

Francisco Solares-Larrave
Francisco Solares-Larrave
A Guatemalan native, he arrived in the United States in the late eighties on a Fulbright Scholarship to do graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana. He has been teaching Spanish language, literature and culture at NIU since August 2000, and his main research interests are 19th-century Spanish American literature.
