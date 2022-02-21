Perspective: Black history is American history

In 1992 I remember sitting in History class at DeKalb High School as we read our way through American History. There was one sentence on Malcolm X describing him as a militant leader and one sentence on Martin Luther King, Jr., describing him as a controversial leader. I remember asking my father why so little was written about these men we hold in such high regard. He replied by saying “Black History is often disregarded as American History.”

When Carter G. Woodson established “Negro History Week” in 1926, he intentionally chose the second week in February, because it included Abraham Lincoln & Fredrick Douglass’ birthdays. The initial intent was to incorporate the teaching of Black History in public schools. In 1970, Black History Week was expanded into the entire month of February. In reality, every month is Black History Month -- one can’t talk about American History without mentioning the contributions of African Americans. We have contributed to EVERY facet of American History: Lawyers, journalists, authors, artists, educators, politicians, scientists, inventors, activists, theologians, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, musicians, explorers, and revolutionaries.

It’s easy to overlook our contributions because we don’t resemble the dominant culture. There can’t be a conversation about the aerospace advances NASA has achieved without naming Katherine Johnson. American politics can’t be authentically engaged without recognizing Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisolm, and John Lewis. Great inventors like Thomas Edison can’t be honored without honoring Garrett Morgan who invented the traffic signal and gas mask. The military excellence of the 54th Regiment of the Union Army can’t be overlooked when the history of this country is written. The contributions of African Americans shouldn’t be just tolerated, they should be celebrated.

I’m Joe Mitchell and this is my perspective.

