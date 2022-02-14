Perspective: Love, race, and marriage today

There is a silent revolution occurring in America. A revolution rooted in love, and one creating a new multiracial mainstream. A mainstream that is neither “majority” nor “minority” but simply American.

The 1967 Supreme Court case of Loving v. Virginia ruled that laws against interracial marriage were unconstitutional. At that time only 1 in 33 newlyweds married someone of a different racial background. Today, 1 in 6 marriages are interracial, 10 percent of all married couples in America include partners of different races. These new parents are modeling a healthy disregard for race for their children. 1 in 9 American children are growing up in a household with one white parent and one nonwhite or Hispanic parent.

This quiet love revolution was not in the headlines when the Census data was released; instead we heard about “white population shrinking,” and the United States is becoming “a majority-minority nation.” This kind of narrative contributes to our national division.

What is actually happening is that Americans with mixed racial backgrounds are the most rapidly growing racial group in our country. By softening and blurring racial and ethnic lines, diversity is bringing Americans together more than tearing the country apart.

At a time when our country is divided, it is important to spread this information. Love is stronger than race, or color lines. This revolution is putting love first and uniting people, while gradually closing the racial divide.

I’m Dan Kenney, and this is my perspective.