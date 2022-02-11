Perspective: Rising to my dog's standards

My dog is my best friend, not because she licks my hand and wags her tail. No. It's because never from my dog do I hear that my prose is sloppy and my conduct unbecoming,

This brings me to an existential crossroads. I can rest on my laurels and assume that there is nothing about me to criticize, Or I can turn to those friends of mine who do tell me that my prose is sloppy and my conduct unbecoming and try to improve, thereby becoming at long last the person my dog thinks I am.

My greatest fear is that if my dog could talk, she would say, "Sharpen that prose, and while you're at it, stop embarrassing yourself."

This is Tom McBride, and that's my Perspective.

