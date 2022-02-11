© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: Rising to my dog's standards

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:08 AM CST
jamie-street-Zqy-x7K5Qcg-unsplash.jpg
Jamie Street
/
Pixabay

My dog is my best friend, not because she licks my hand and wags her tail. No. It's because never from my dog do I hear that my prose is sloppy and my conduct unbecoming,

This brings me to an existential crossroads. I can rest on my laurels and assume that there is nothing about me to criticize, Or I can turn to those friends of mine who do tell me that my prose is sloppy and my conduct unbecoming and try to improve, thereby becoming at long last the person my dog thinks I am.

My greatest fear is that if my dog could talk, she would say, "Sharpen that prose, and while you're at it, stop embarrassing yourself."

This is Tom McBride, and that's my Perspective.

Tags

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride