© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: The real threat of inflation

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published February 7, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST
jack-prichett-dCGLJmtI8BI-unsplash.jpg
Jack Pritchett
/
Unsplash

We spoke before about the pressing problem of inflation. It still persists, nay, it has worsened. Last time we stressed politics, speculating on the political impact on both Democrats and Republicans.

Now we must speculate on the economic causes of this persistent and punishing inflation. They are foundational and threaten to be impervious to amelioration.

Demand side causes include trillions of dollars pumped into the economy by Congress, with additional trillions funded by the Federal Reserve Board to suppress interest rates. We describe this phenomenon as "too many dollars chasing too few goods.”

Supply side causes of inflation involve persistently choked and constrained supply chains. Goods cannot get to where they are needed. In addition, chronic shortages of workers restrict the supply of goods, thus raising prices.

Current demand for goods exceeds constrained supply, thus driving prices up to almost unprecedented levels. There are two acute imbalances, and they threaten to persist. Too many fellow citizens suffer.

We spoke of the political threat. The real threat is the economic threat to our fellow citizens. We must help them.

I'm Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesBob Evans
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
See stories by Bob Evans