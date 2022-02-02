Perspective: A letter to Lonny, Christmas 2022

I wrote a note to myself ... to be opened on Christmas day 2022. It's kind of a blueprint for the months ahead. Let me share the main points:

Dear Lonny,

Tell me you’ve been reading every day. Fiction and nonfiction. Does it still teach you who you are?

Tell me you learned something new or at least found ways to refresh what you know.

Tell me you were active and heeding the mantra: “Don’t let the old man in.”

Tell me you remember often saying, "Today was a good day." Like your dad used to say, when moments would linger and nestle in the heart.

Tell me you talked with your sons. Talks that made you feel better, like after a long, tight hug.

Tell me you are still writing. Tell me your words made someone smile, or cry, or just wander into a field of memories or new thoughts.

Tell me family — and friends — were reminded how important they are to you.

Tell me you still grieve those who are gone because you know that pain is just love tightening its grip.

Tell me who you met for the first time, and why they matter.

Tell me you did something that scared you. Not careless or stupid. But definitely heart-pounding. (Tell me you thanked your wife as she probably made this happen.)

About your wife (companion, partner, friend). Tell me you found special ways to thank her … for just being there. And why that’s important.

Please tell me the world is safer and family and friends are together again … in the same room.

And finally, tell me what I need to hear … to begin a new year.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.