Perspective: Maybe we should talk about Bruno

We don’t talk about Bruno, no no no. We don’t talk about Bruno.

Well…maybe we should.

If you haven’t caught the latest craze, there’s a new hit movie from Disney: Encanto! Encanto tells the story of la familia Madrigal, a family blessed with a miracle. Abuela Alma fled violence in her home and found a magical house that granted her children and grandchildren special gifts like the ability to heal, change the weather, or even see the future. The family use their gifts to help their community and eventually to process and grow through the trauma they’ve experienced.

Encanto reminds me of the gifts we gain from our most difficult experiences. No one should have to live through abuse or violence. No one should have to experience trauma or pain. But when we do, our survival and the skills we’ve learned along the way become gifts. We may want to hide like Bruno, try to be perfect like Isabella, or try to prove our worth like Louisa. But the true gift is who we are, scars and all.

The Madrigals may have had special gifts, but the true miracle was what they accomplished when they realized they were loved and supported. When we have a community surrounding us who love us and help us to feel safe again, we can use our gifts and the good and bad experiences we’ve had to help heal our families, our communities, and our world.

I’m Lynnea Erickson Laskowski and that’s my perspective.