Perspective: Four words to live by

Recently in American society we have seemingly lost our compassion for other people. Whenever there is disagreement, we tend to put up the “deflectors” and judge them without ever truly listening.

We seem to forget there is another person on the other side of the debate who has their own life, struggles, stresses, and anxieties that weigh on them. Instead of putting ourselves in their shoes, we decide to pass criticism on them or their views. As the great Ted Lasso said, “Be curious, not judgmental.”

Be curious. Not judgmental.

It’s a great quote to live by -- and I challenge everyone to make this their mantra in the New Year. Think about the other person and be compassionate about who they are and what they are going through.

Hopefully by doing this, we will all make 2022 a little bit better.

I’m Kyle Horn and that’s my Perspective.