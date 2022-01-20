Perspective: What's your 'blessing in disguise?'

We come to the end of January and the pandemic has not waned after two years. In fact, it is kicking into high gear across our country and everywhere. There is little doubt that the omicron variant is the culprit. The dire and unrelenting news has brought me low, causing bouts of pessimism and dark mental clouds.

Recently I was unloading my mental and spiritual burdens to a spiritual companion who lives in Ohio. On a positive note, I also described a little personal “campaign” I have launched. Whenever I am out and about in public places, I look for opportunities to talk briefly to strangers, especially after a common experience like not finding a desired item on a grocery shelf, or having to stand in long lines to be served.

My spiritual companion shared that she is pondering what might be blessings emerging from these dire times. Consider, she mused, that everyone, worldwide, has been experiencing the same fear, pain, and grief during this pandemic we share in common. How might this fact become a blessing in disguise? Might this knit us together across cultures, socioeconomic status, race, gender? Could we come to acknowledge what we share in common, rather than what makes us different? Talking to strangers in shared moments is one example. The days I have risked making contacts have certainly lifted my spirit and I trust others feel similarly.

What blessings in disguise have you been experiencing during these past two years?

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my Perspective.