WNIJ News

Perspective: How long does a northern winter last?

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published January 5, 2022 at 3:06 AM CST
snowfamily
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

I grew up in the deep Southwest. We would fry eggs on the sidewalk in November.

Then I moved north and endured polar vortices that made me long for a night in my refrigerator as a vacation.

How long does a northern winter last? Ask an Upper Midwesterner and you will get the following answer: December doesn’t count; that’s not winter — that’s the holidays. January does count, but by the middle of February you can no longer drive the monster truck onto the icy pond safely. That’s spring.

So winter lasts up here about six weeks.

If you believe that, please believe that my name is Elon Musk.

Actually, it’s Tom McBride, and that’s my Perspective.

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride