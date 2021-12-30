© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

A Rockford solar company plans to buy and renew a downtown landmark

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens
Published December 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST
1 of 2  — 20210519_124548.jpg
The top of the eight-story Rockford Register Star News Tower in downtown Rockford
Susan Stephens
2 of 2  — 20200118_130817.jpg
The News Tower has been a familiar part of Rockford's skyline for more than 90 years, as seen in this January 2020 photo of the Women's March.
Susan Stephens

The historic home of Rockford’s daily newspaper has been sold.

The eight-story building known as the Rockford Register Star News Tower was purchased by Rockford-based solar company Iconic Energy for $1.7 million. The Gannett-owned newspaper will stay in the largely-empty tower by leasing space from Iconic Energy. Rock Valley College will continue to lease space in the tower, too. The solar company plans to rehab the 91-year-old building and use it as its headquarters.

The tower was designed by Rockford-area architect Jesse Barloga to resemble the Tribune Tower in Chicago.

According to the Rockford Register Star, Iconic Energy plans to spend $8-million to modernize the building. The home of the Register Star has been up for sale for three years.

Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
