A Rockford solar company plans to buy and renew a downtown landmark

The historic home of Rockford’s daily newspaper has been sold.

The eight-story building known as the Rockford Register Star News Tower was purchased by Rockford-based solar company Iconic Energy for $1.7 million. The Gannett-owned newspaper will stay in the largely-empty tower by leasing space from Iconic Energy. Rock Valley College will continue to lease space in the tower, too. The solar company plans to rehab the 91-year-old building and use it as its headquarters.

The tower was designed by Rockford-area architect Jesse Barloga to resemble the Tribune Tower in Chicago.

According to the Rockford Register Star, Iconic Energy plans to spend $8-million to modernize the building. The home of the Register Star has been up for sale for three years.