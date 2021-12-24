© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: The three miracles that led to Christmas

Northern Public Radio | By Jim Kline
Published December 24, 2021 at 3:00 AM CST
Henry_Ossawa_Tanner_-_The_Annunciation
Philadelphia Museum of Art
/
Wikimedia
The Annunciation, by Henry Ossawa Tanner, 1898

If you are willing to accept the concept of miracles — and I certainly do — consider this set of events from 2,000 years ago. It happened in a part of the world where hope and despair had been part of daily life for centuries.

An angel appears to a young Mideastern woman, Mary, with a personal message. Mary, a very ordinary, nondescript woman, is about to receive an incredible revelation. Just the appearance of a Heavenly being would be miraculous.

But the delivered message is even more startling — this young, unmarried woman was told that she was, as they used to say, “with child.” Basic biology contradicts that, so another miracle has taken place. And even more amazing is what this little child will do for all humanity when he reaches adulthood. The expectant mother is told that she will give birth to a Savior.

But there are some theologians who have long asserted that “three” miracles took place at that announcement. So what was the third miracle which occurred? Mary believed.

I'm Jim Kline, and on this Christmas Eve, that is my Perspective.

Jim Kline
DeKalb County resident Jim Kline grew up in Genoa and earned a B.S. in Communications from the University of Illinois and an M.S. in Outdoor Teacher Education from Northern Illinois University.
