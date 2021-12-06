Perspective: What if weapons were turned into food for the hungry?

In 1961 we were taught to climb under our school desks, tuck our heads down and cover them with our hands. This was to prepare us for a nuclear blast.

Today, with our choice to militarize our fear, the U.S. is producing over 53% of the world’s weapons. In 2021, we will spend $44.5 billion on nuclear weapons alone.

William Fullbright writes, “Violence has become the nation’s leading industry.”

Since 1940, the U.S. has spent over $5 and a half trillion dollars developing nuclear weapons, to the point where we now have the capability to destroy our planet 10 times.

If 10% of the U.S military budget, which was $725 billion in 2020, were reinvested into foreign aid and development we could care for the basic needs of the entire world’s poor.

It is projected that the Rescue Plan will cut U.S. poverty by 50%, and by 52% for Blacks.

So, once again we have proof of what works to decrease poverty and hunger, but still there are some in power who have chosen to duck their heads in fear.

It is a matter of priorities. Safety in a democracy is partly dependent upon equitable investment in the lives of all the citizens.

Each of us needs to ask, does the disproportionate spending of our government on weapons of destruction reflect my priorities? If not, in a democratic society, it is our right and responsibility to speak up.

I’m Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.