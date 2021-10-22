In the corn maze, no one can hear you scream | Under Rocks Podcast

Autumn in Illinois means pumpkins, apple cider, and getting lost in corn mazes. The state is home to dozens of value-added agricultural experiences –- a fancy way of saying farmers are making extra money by transforming into one-stop entertainment venues.

The Under Rocks team headed out to experience this fall phenomenon at Jonamac Orchard in Malta. Mostly, they just wanted to check out the haunted corn maze. And buy some doughnuts.

Jared Ortega / WNIJ

Thanks to the Jonamac family — Mike and Jenna Spychal and the McArtors. And as usual, heaps of praise for our Under Rocks technical team, including Spencer Tritt, Jared Ortega, and Claire Buchanan.

If you have an idea you'd like us to explore in an upcoming episode, drop us a line at rocks@niu.edu!

