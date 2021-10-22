A community driven journalism project where listeners get to ask the big questions: who, what, when, where and why. Under Rocks host(s) will attempt to get to the bottom of these unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known place-makers of our region.
In the corn maze, no one can hear you scream | Under Rocks Podcast
1 of 7 — Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 3.53.38 PM.png
Dan Libman is not lost yet in the Jonamac corn maze.
2 of 7 — DSC04796.JPG
You are here-ish.
3 of 7 — DSC04772.JPG
4 of 7 — DSC04787.JPG
5 of 7 — DSC04790.JPG
Dan Libman practices priorities in even the most dangerous situations.
6 of 7 — DSC04792.JPG
There's a little bit of horror for everyone.
7 of 7 — Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 3.54.40 PM.png
And they were never seen again...
Autumn in Illinois means pumpkins, apple cider, and getting lost in corn mazes. The state is home to dozens of value-added agricultural experiences –- a fancy way of saying farmers are making extra money by transforming into one-stop entertainment venues.
The Under Rocks team headed out to experience this fall phenomenon at Jonamac Orchard in Malta. Mostly, they just wanted to check out the haunted corn maze. And buy some doughnuts.
Thanks to the Jonamac family — Mike and Jenna Spychal and the McArtors. And as usual, heaps of praise for our Under Rocks technical team, including Spencer Tritt, Jared Ortega, and Claire Buchanan.
If you have an idea you'd like us to explore in an upcoming episode, drop us a line at rocks@niu.edu!