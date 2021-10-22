© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
under_rocks_podcast_image_1400x1400_5.jpg
Under Rocks
A community driven journalism project where listeners get to ask the big questions: who, what, when, where and why. Under Rocks host(s) will attempt to get to the bottom of these unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known place-makers of our region.

In the corn maze, no one can hear you scream | Under Rocks Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Susan Stephens
Published October 22, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT
1 of 7  — Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 3.53.38 PM.png
Dan Libman is not lost yet in the Jonamac corn maze.
Jared Ortega
2 of 7  — DSC04796.JPG
You are here-ish.
Jared Ortega
3 of 7  — DSC04772.JPG
Jared Ortega
4 of 7  — DSC04787.JPG
5 of 7  — DSC04790.JPG
Dan Libman practices priorities in even the most dangerous situations.
Jared Ortega
6 of 7  — DSC04792.JPG
There's a little bit of horror for everyone.
Jared Ortega
7 of 7  — Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 3.54.40 PM.png
And they were never seen again...
Jared Ortega

Autumn in Illinois means pumpkins, apple cider, and getting lost in corn mazes. The state is home to dozens of value-added agricultural experiences –- a fancy way of saying farmers are making extra money by transforming into one-stop entertainment venues.

The Under Rocks team headed out to experience this fall phenomenon at Jonamac Orchard in Malta. Mostly, they just wanted to check out the haunted corn maze. And buy some doughnuts.

Jonamac barn
Jared Ortega
/
WNIJ

Thanks to the Jonamac family — Mike and Jenna Spychal and the McArtors. And as usual, heaps of praise for our Under Rocks technical team, including Spencer Tritt, Jared Ortega, and Claire Buchanan.

If you have an idea you'd like us to explore in an upcoming episode, drop us a line at rocks@niu.edu!

Tags

WNIJ News Under RocksJonamac OrchardIllinois
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens