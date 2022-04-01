Statewide App

The first U.S. town founded by a Black person was in Illinois. Free Frank McWorter was formerly enslaved. He settled New Philadelphia in Pike County in the 1830s and both whites and Blacks lived there. It is now being considered for National Park status. McWorter's great-great grandson and his wife have written a book about the community and we hear from them. And we learn about how contracts for deed are used to help some individuals obtain home ownership. But things don't always work out. Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

