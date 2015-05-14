When Waiting Becomes Wondering

I am waiting.

It feels as though I spend most of my life waiting.

It's an art, really. We have whole rooms assigned for people who are waiting ... and waiting. It is often masked with coffee, snacks, TV, magazines and dreamy bland music; underneath, it’s still … waiting.

Funny how something as common as waiting can change a normally calm person into an impatient, angry creature skulking in chairs … their frustration growing with each minute of waiting.

I am all about getting on with it; so waiting, for me, is a waste of time.

Consider this, what could happen if we were able to translate waiting into wonderful? What if waiting space became the space where you discovered new and outrageous things about yourself and others? Or if the waiting space was the place where you found your lost dreams and rekindled the hearts of old lovers and friends?

Maybe the waiting space was the place where you found God and, yes, God had been there all the time...waiting for you.

What might happen if we practice the muscle of patience and curiosity in the waiting space?

Waiting is where everything creates itself and grows into wonder. I know I have been sitting here too long when waiting becomes wonder!

Well, what am I waiting for? Time to get on with it!

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.